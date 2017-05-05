Equifax Inc. (EFX) Position Cut by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 7,855 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 977 shares during the period.
