Ebix to invest $120 mln for stake in Indian digital payment provider ItzCash

May 24 U.S.-based software firm Ebix Inc will pay 8 billion rupees for a majority stake in Indian payment provider ItzCash, the companies said on Wednesday, the latest foreign investment in India's booming digital payments market. The deal, which values ItzCash at $150 million, comes as digital payments gain traction in India after the government late last year scrapped old high-value currency notes and started promoting non-cash payment modes.

