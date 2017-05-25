Current Littlefield Police Chief to be next Levelland Police Chief
Levelland City Manager Rick Osburn announced Friday morning, he has hired Albert Garcia, current Littlefield Police Chief to be the next Levelland Police Chief, effective June 26, according to KLVT News . Garcia graduated with an Associates degree in Law Enforcement from South Plains College in 1992.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
