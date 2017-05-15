CSP Inc. Announces Filing Extension for Form 10-Q
CSP Inc. today announced that the Company will file a Form 12b-25 notification of late filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission to receive a five day extension to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q . The delay in the filing of the Quarterly Report is due to extensive testing by its auditors of revenue transactions for the Company's European operations in accordance with criteria as required by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ...
|May 11
|sad
|1
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Apr 20
|Human
|144
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|harley
|182
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC