CSP Inc. Announces Filing Extension for Form 10-Q

CSP Inc. today announced that the Company will file a Form 12b-25 notification of late filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission to receive a five day extension to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q . The delay in the filing of the Quarterly Report is due to extensive testing by its auditors of revenue transactions for the Company's European operations in accordance with criteria as required by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

