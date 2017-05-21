Convergys Corp (CVG) Stake Decreased by US Bancorp DE
US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Convergys Corp by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,937 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period.
