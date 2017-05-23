Concurrent Aquari Storage Selected to Deliver Content to Time-Shift TV at Leucom in Switzerland
Concurrent, , a global leader in storage, protection, transformation, and delivery of visual assets, today announced the deployment of its AquariTM Storage system at Leucom Stafag AG, a Switzerland-based telecommunications provider of high performance broadband access for 30 thousand customers in the Frauenfeld area of northeast Switzerland. Leucom delivers phone, internet and TV services to both private and business customers.
