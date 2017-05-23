Concurrent Aquari Storage Selected to...

Concurrent Aquari Storage Selected to Deliver Content to Time-Shift TV at Leucom in Switzerland

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Concurrent, , a global leader in storage, protection, transformation, and delivery of visual assets, today announced the deployment of its AquariTM Storage system at Leucom Stafag AG, a Switzerland-based telecommunications provider of high performance broadband access for 30 thousand customers in the Frauenfeld area of northeast Switzerland. Leucom delivers phone, internet and TV services to both private and business customers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 170-year-old pub to be demolished and replaced ... May 11 sad 1
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) Apr '17 Human 144
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Mar '17 harley 182
News Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more... Mar '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15) Mar '17 DC Dave 12
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... Jan '17 Lobotomized TRUMP 69
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,077 • Total comments across all topics: 281,246,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC