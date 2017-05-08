BRIEF-Invictus MD announces $20 mln bought deal private placement of units
SAN FRANCISCO, May 8 Dell Technologies Inc said on Monday it has combined the venture capital operations from its two predecessor companies, computer maker Dell Inc and data storage firm EMC Corp, and said it plans to invest about $100 million a year in startups.
