Brazil fund Alaska Black lost 28 pct in Thursday market selloff

May 19 Brazilian hedge fund Alaska Black, managed by Alaska Investimentos Ltda, lost 28.02 percent on Thursday, a manager told Reuters, as a political scandal threatening President Michel Temer hammered the country's financial markets. The fund, formally known as Alaska Black FIC FIA - BDR Nivel I, posted the best yearly performance in 2016 among those tracked by Thomson Reuters, yielding 129.2 percent.

