Blue Ridge Communications Leverages Concurrent's Solution Suite to...
Concurrent, , a global leader in storage, protection, transformation, and delivery of visual assets announced today that Blue Ridge Communications, a cable operator serving more than 170,000 customers in Pennsylvania, has implemented a suite of innovative solutions based on Concurrent's flexible and scalable storage, video processing, and caching products to serve as the backbone of Blue Ridge's next-generation IP VOD service. Blue Ridge has implemented a comprehensive solution featuring Concurrent's Transcode, Origin, Edge Cache, and Aquaria storage products that will enable it to deliver streaming video content to any device at any time over any network.
