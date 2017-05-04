Bio attack threat to Wipro

Bangalore, May 6: An email has threatened Wipro with a biological attack if the Bangalore-headquartered infotech major fails to pay the mailer Rs 500 crore in bitcoins by May 25. Police sources said the Friday morning mail had threatened the use of the poison ricin through the food served in Wipro's cafeteria or via the toilet seats and toilet paper in the complex. Alternatively, it said, the poison might be scattered from drones.

