Backup and Recovery Startup Rubrik Raises Funds at $1.3B Valuation
Rubrik, a maker of data backup and recovery software, said it raised $180 million, valuing the startup at $1.3 billion. The investment round was led by Institutional Venture Partners and also included funds from Lightspeed Venture Partners and Greylock Partners.
