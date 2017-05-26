Asure Software Acquires iSystems and Compass HRM; Announces Public Offering of Common Stock
Asure Software, Inc. , a leading provider of Human Capital Management and workplace management software, has consummated the acquisitions of iSystems Intermediate Holdco, Inc. and Compass HRM . In connection with the acquisitions, the company increased the total principal amount of commitments under its credit facility from approximately $32 million to $75 million, as well as announced its intention to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.
