AstroNova Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The dividend, which represents a cash dividend of $0.28 per share on an annualized basis, is payable on June 27, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2017. About AstroNova AstroNova, Inc. , a global leader in data visualization technologies, designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats.

