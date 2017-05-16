Arrow Financial Corp Has $1.982 Million Position in Time Warner Inc
Arrow Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Time Warner Inc by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,278 shares of the media conglomerate's stock after selling 200 shares during the period.
