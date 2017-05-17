Apple Falls on Concerns About Trump's Tax Reform 37 minutes ago
Apple Inc. fell the most in six months as controversy surrounding President Donald Trump's administration prompted investor concern about the likelihood of tax reforms being passed. Apple has $240 billion in cash and equivalents outside the U.S., about 93 percent of its total reserves, and Trump has proposed a tax cut to repatriate offshore holdings.
