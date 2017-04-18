Zacks: ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) Given $44.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages
Shares of ScanSource, Inc. have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
