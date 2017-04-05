YouTube TV snares AMC's 'Walking Dead...

YouTube TV snares AMC's 'Walking Dead' for live service

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

YouTube, the world's most popular website for free, short-form video, introduced its live pay-TV service Wednesday -- with a little help from raging zombies. YouTube TV, which had been in testing, will soon add six cable channels from AMC Networks Inc. , including AMC and BBC America, as part of a $35-a-month live TV subscription that already includes the four major broadcast networks and dozens of cable outlets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) Mon Human 132
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Mar 13 harley 182
News Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more... Mar 7 Jeff Brightone 1
News Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15) Mar '17 DC Dave 12
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... Jan '17 Lobotomized TRUMP 69
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... Jan '17 Ainu 12
News Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder Dec '16 antimatter 1
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,353 • Total comments across all topics: 280,081,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC