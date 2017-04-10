White Copper Cup: TCS enter knockout ...

White Copper Cup: TCS enter knockout round with second win

Tata Consultancy Services registered a 11-run win over Tibco Software to seal their berth in the knockout stage of the fourth White Copper Cup T20 Inter IT Championship 2016 at Deccan Gymkhana ground. Batting first, TCS managed to put on 131/8 with Vikramjeet leading from the front.

