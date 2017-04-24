Western Digital beats market expectations for Q3
Western Digital reported its third quarter financial results on Thursday, exceeding market expectations after seeing solid demand for NAND based products. The company reported non-GAAP net income was $716 million, or $2.39 per share, on revenue of $4.6 billion.
