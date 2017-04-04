Vale Megadeal Puts Morgan Stanley, Br...

Vale Megadeal Puts Morgan Stanley, Bradesco at the Top of Brazil M&A

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

3 listed lender Banco Bradesco SA , surpassed rivals in last quarter's rankings by almost 10 times in terms of announced M&A volumes, Thomson Reuters deals intelligence data showed on Tuesday. Both banks advised two of Vale's main shareholders on the deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) 22 hr Human 132
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Mar 13 harley 182
News Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more... Mar 7 Jeff Brightone 1
News Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15) Mar '17 DC Dave 12
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... Jan '17 Lobotomized TRUMP 69
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... Jan '17 Ainu 12
News Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder Dec '16 antimatter 1
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,123 • Total comments across all topics: 280,053,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC