UPDATE 1-Western Digital says Toshiba chip unit sale violates joint venture contract

20 hrs ago

TOKYO, April 12 Western Digital Corp has warned Toshiba Corp that splitting off its chip unit prior to a planned sale of the business violates their joint chip venture contract and that it wouldn't sit idly by while Toshiba runs roughshod over its rights. Western Digital, which operates a chip plant with Toshiba in Japan, said the split-off is "very serious breach of joint venture agreements," according to a letter sent by the California-based company to Toshiba and seen by Reuters.

