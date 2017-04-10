UPDATE 1-Infosys to return up to $2 bln to shareholders; appoints co-chairman
MUMBAI/BENGALURU, April 13 Infosys Ltd , India's second-biggest software services exporter, said on Thursday it would return up to $2 billion to shareholders, yielding to pressure for a share buyback from a group of founders and former executives. It also announced the appointment of Ravi Venkatesan, an independent director, as co-chairman of the board - part of efforts to address the founders' corporate governance concerns.
