Toshiba's Westinghouse fired chairman...

Toshiba's Westinghouse fired chairman two days before bankruptcy filing

Westinghouse Electric Co LLC fired its chairman two days before the U.S. nuclear engineering unit of Toshiba Corp filed for bankruptcy last week, as the Japanese firm tries to draw a line under the travails of a business that has cost it billions. The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen behind a traffic light at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan March 29, 2017.

