Toshiba to seek loan support from creditor banks Tuesday -sources
Toshiba Corp will meet creditor banks on Tuesday to ask them to accept as collateral shares in its soon-to-be-split-off memory chip unit and other businesses and not call in their loans, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. The collateral offer also includes shares in group companies such as Toshiba Tec Corp, sources told Reuters in March.
