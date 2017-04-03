Toshiba to seek loan support from cre...

Toshiba to seek loan support from creditor banks Tuesday -sources

16 hrs ago

Toshiba Corp will meet creditor banks on Tuesday to ask them to accept as collateral shares in its soon-to-be-split-off memory chip unit and other businesses and not call in their loans, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. The collateral offer also includes shares in group companies such as Toshiba Tec Corp, sources told Reuters in March.

