Top-5 U.S. Cable Operator Expands Concurrent's Video Storage Solution

Concurrent , a leader in high performance software-defined storage solutions, today announced that a top five U.S. cable operator customer has expanded deployment of its Aquaria scale-out storage solution with a purchase of well over a petabyte of additional storage, split between two Aquari clusters, which are installed in sites in Arizona and Georgia. From these two locations, the cable operator will be better positioned to manage business-critical video assets across multiple markets throughout the United States.

