Suzuki, partners to set up lithium ion plant in India2 min ago
Tokyo, Apr 14 Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation has joined hands with Toshiba Corporation and Denso to set up a plant in India to produce lithium ion batteries, entailing an investment of 20 billion yen . The three Japanese entities have signed an agreement to form a joint venture, which is aimed at tapping into the growing popularity for electric vehicles in India.
