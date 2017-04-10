Suzuki, partners to set up lithium io...

Suzuki, partners to set up lithium ion plant in India2 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Tokyo, Apr 14 Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation has joined hands with Toshiba Corporation and Denso to set up a plant in India to produce lithium ion batteries, entailing an investment of 20 billion yen . The three Japanese entities have signed an agreement to form a joint venture, which is aimed at tapping into the growing popularity for electric vehicles in India.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) Apr 12 Human 140
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Mar '17 harley 182
News Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more... Mar '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15) Mar '17 DC Dave 12
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... Jan '17 Lobotomized TRUMP 69
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... Jan '17 Ainu 12
News Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder Dec '16 antimatter 1
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,317 • Total comments across all topics: 280,295,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC