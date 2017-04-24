Sun Microsystems' CEO: White House 'Waterboarding' Ended With Trump Election
President Donald Trump received what could be considered one his biggest endorsements from Silicon Valley, home to some of the most outspoken against Trump. Speaking as a guest on CNBC's "Squawk Box" segment Wednesday, Sun Microsystems former CEO Scott McNealy said the president is a welcome change from the Obama administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Apr 20
|Human
|144
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|harley
|182
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC