Stratasys, Ltd. (SSYS) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Stratasys, Ltd. have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

