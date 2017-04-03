Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Likely to Effect Acxiom (ACXM) Stock Price
Press coverage about Acxiom has trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|2 hr
|Human
|132
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Mar 13
|harley
|182
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar 7
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec '16
|antimatter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC