Sky Teams With 'Game of Thrones' Maker HBO In $250 Million Partnership

Sky plc has teamed up with HBO , a Time Warner company, on a multi-year production partnership, the biggest pay-TV company in Europe said Thursday alongside its nine month earnings release. "We have concluded a number of long term rights renewals and are announcing today a major new multi-year co-production deal with HBO, as well as a ground breaking virtual reality experience in partnership with Sir David Attenborough and the Natural History Museum," Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch said in a statement.

