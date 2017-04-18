Sky Teams With 'Game of Thrones' Maker HBO In $250 Million Partnership
Sky plc has teamed up with HBO , a Time Warner company, on a multi-year production partnership, the biggest pay-TV company in Europe said Thursday alongside its nine month earnings release. "We have concluded a number of long term rights renewals and are announcing today a major new multi-year co-production deal with HBO, as well as a ground breaking virtual reality experience in partnership with Sir David Attenborough and the Natural History Museum," Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch said in a statement.
