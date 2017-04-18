Senator targets regulations on pre-paid credit cards

WASHINGTON – Special legislation being fast-tracked by U.S. Sen. David Perdue would take a swipe at a federal agency championed by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren while also aiding a Georgia company that has donated to his campaign. The first-term Republican senator from Georgia recently used a procedural maneuver to try to speed up passage of a bill that would nullify an Obama-era prepaid credit card regulation before it goes into effect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.