Senator targets regulations on pre-paid credit cards

WASHINGTON – Special legislation being fast-tracked by U.S. Sen. David Perdue would take a swipe at a federal agency championed by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren while also aiding a Georgia company that has donated to his campaign. The first-term Republican senator from Georgia recently used a procedural maneuver to try to speed up passage of a bill that would nullify an Obama-era prepaid credit card regulation before it goes into effect.

