Sen. Dianne Feinstein to address Caltrain electrification funding crisis
Facing a threatened federal funding shortfall that could derail improvements to one of the Bay Area's most critical commuter corridors, Sen. Dianne Feinstein will sit down with Silicon Valley business leaders, elected officials and others this afternoon to discuss strategies surrounding the electrification of Caltrain. During the luncheon event, hosted by the Silicon Valley Leadership Group at Juniper Networks in Sunnyvale, Feinstein is expected to lay out ideas that could keep the $1.98 billion upgrade from San Jose to San Francisco on track.
