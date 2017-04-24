Seagate sees component shortages in flash storage market
IT spending looks OK, but component shortages may ding server, cloud service provider and PC demand for solid state storage. Seagate CEO Steve Luczo said he was cautiously optimistic about the economy and technology spending, but noted there are NAND and DRAM shortages that may hamper demand in the server and PC markets.
