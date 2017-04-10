SeaChange International (SEAC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance
SeaChange International issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of .
