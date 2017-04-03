Ryder Honors Top Drivers of the Year

Read more: Business Wire

Three Professional Drivers Recognized for Their Commitment to Safety; Combined Professional Driving Experience of 103 Years and Nearly 6.5 Million Safe Miles )--Ryder System, Inc. , a leader in commercial fleet management , dedicated transportation , and supply chain solutions, today announced the honorees of its 44th Annual Driver of the Year Award, a tribute to driver excellence. The three professional drivers recognized this year have a combined 103 years and nearly 6.5 million miles of safe, professional driving experience.

