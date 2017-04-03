RPT-Weak crude oil stunts U.S. energy...

RPT-Weak crude oil stunts U.S. energy IPOs, boosts outlook for M&A

The stream of U.S. energy companies going public at the start of 2017 has dried up on concerns over the future direction of oil prices, but private buyers seeking mergers and acquisitions are ready to take advantage of the volatility to secure cheap deals. Texas-based FTS International and Select Energy Services are among six U.S. energy companies that filed for listings in the first quarter but delayed, even after receiving the green light from local regulators, Thomson Reuters data showed.

