RPT-UPDATE 1-Toshiba aims to file results Tuesday, even if auditors don't sign off-sources

TOKYO, April 11 Toshiba Corp aims to file its twice-delayed business results on Tuesday, even if its auditors don't fully sign off on the numbers, two people familiar with the matter said, as the Japanese conglomerate seeks to avoid a potential delisting from the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Toshiba has failed to file audited earnings for the three months through December with the authorities, as the accountants question the numbers at the company's U.S. nuclear subsidiary Westinghouse Electric Co, where massive cost overruns have pushed the Japanese parent company to the brink.

