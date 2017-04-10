RPT-UPDATE 1-Toshiba aims to file results Tuesday, even if auditors don't sign off-sources
TOKYO, April 11 Toshiba Corp aims to file its twice-delayed business results on Tuesday, even if its auditors don't fully sign off on the numbers, two people familiar with the matter said, as the Japanese conglomerate seeks to avoid a potential delisting from the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Toshiba has failed to file audited earnings for the three months through December with the authorities, as the accountants question the numbers at the company's U.S. nuclear subsidiary Westinghouse Electric Co, where massive cost overruns have pushed the Japanese parent company to the brink.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Apr 7
|Investor
|135
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Mar 13
|harley
|182
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec '16
|antimatter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC