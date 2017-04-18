Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Raises ...

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc.

7 hrs ago

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 57,655 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period.

