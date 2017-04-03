Raytheon, Maker Of Syrian-Strike Tomahawk Missile, Up Following U.S. Attack
Shares of the Raytheon Company rose Friday on news that the United States fired 59 of the defense contractor's Tomahawk cruise missiles at forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, retaliation for the dictator's use of chemical weapons on U.S.-backed rebel forces. The missiles targeted the Shayrat airbase near Homs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Thu
|Human
|133
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Mar 13
|harley
|182
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec '16
|antimatter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC