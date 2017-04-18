Radware Security Research Team Uncovers - BrickerBot' Malware That Destroys Unsecured IoT Devices

Radware A , a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, released new research that revealed the existence of a Permanent Denial of Service malware that destroys unsecured Internet of Things devices connected to the internet. The Industrial Control Systems Cyber Emergency Response Team , a part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, subsequently issued their own alert , to provide early notice of Radware's threat findings and identify baseline mitigations for reducing risks to these and other cybersecurity attacks.

