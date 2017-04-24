Officials: Ohio man arrested at CVG Airport for attempting to provide support to ISIS

A man from Dayton, Ohio was arrested at Cincinnati/Kentucky International Airport for attempting to provide material support or resources to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham , U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman announced Thursday. The complaint alleges that Alebbini, a citizen of Jordan and legal permanent resident of the United States as of April 2014, attempted to travel to Syria, via a flight to Turkey or Jordan, "in order to fight with ISIS against the Syrian leadership."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.