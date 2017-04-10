Nikkei drops on heightened geopolitical tensions, Toshiba woes
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing. Toshiba opened higher but stumbled 5 percent.
