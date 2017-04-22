New Avid Media Campus Program Provides Flexible Volume Licensing and...

New Avid Media Campus Program Provide...

New Avid Media Campus Program Provides Flexible Volume Licensing

Read more: GlobeNewswire

AvidA , a leading global media technology provider for the creation, distribution, and monetization of media assets for global media organizations, enterprise users and individual creative professionals, today announced Avid Media Campus , a new program that makes it easier than ever for educational institutions to access professional solutions from Avid. Offering a deeper partnership with Avid, and flexible volume licensing and deployment options, the new program helps educators better prepare the next generation of creative talents and media professionals for careers in the media and entertainment industry.

