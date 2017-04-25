More than 1,100 Guests to Attend Fourth Annual My Possibilities...
Dancing shoes and good moves are required at the fourth annual My Possibilities Community Ball on Saturday, April 29 at the Embassy Suites Hotel - Frisco. A Plano-based non-profit, My Possibilities is dedicated to empowering adults with special needs through quality continued education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Apr 20
|Human
|144
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr 18
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|harley
|182
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC