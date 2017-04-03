Moorhouse's executive chairman Ian Parkinson welcomes new managing director Lee Williams
The historic Burnley firm has recruited Lee Williams has previously had success at Thwaites and Marston's where he played major roles in the success of beers such as Wainwright and 13 Guns. Mr Williams who has been given the task of building a 'modern, contemporary' beer brewer, said he 'could not wait' to begin.
