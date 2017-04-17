Mobiquity Networks Provides Geo-Behavioral Insights Across Devices Through LiveRamp IdentityLink

Mobiquity Networks, a mobile location marketing company and wholly owned subsidiary of Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. , announced today that it has partnered with LiveRampa , an AcxiomA company and leading provider of omnichannel identity resolution, to bring marketers greater access to Mobiquity Networks' highly accurate geo-behavioral data. The partnership allows marketers to deliver better customer experiences by using geo-behavioral data in a privacy-safe way to deliver more relevant ad targeting and ROI measurement.

