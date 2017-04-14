Michael K. Kaplan Buys 10,000 Shares ...

Michael K. Kaplan Buys 10,000 Shares of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) Stock

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. Director Michael K. Kaplan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $11,700.00.

