Man arrested 'for trying to rape woman in female restroom'

Navy SEAL who made a cell phone 'video of him sexually touching a young girl' is arrested for child pornography WikiLeaks releases CIA manual on how to turn a Samsung TV into a secret microphone as the US prepares to charge Assange 'I am sorry I have let you down and ask for your forgiveness': Florida state Senator Frank Artiles resigns after calling colleagues the N-word Arrested: Police said this man sneaked into a female toilet in New York and tried to rape a teenage girl on Friday, but fled. Ibrahim Barry, 24, was arrested on Saturday in the Bronx A Bronx man has been arrested for allegedly sneaking into a public restroom in a fashionable New York mall and trying to rape a teenage girl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.