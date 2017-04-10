Kronos Announces Global Cloud Collabo...

Kronos Announces Global Cloud Collaboration Relationship with Oracle

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Global organizations with complex workforce needs can benefit from the creation of a new integration between the Kronos Workforce Central suite, the leading global workforce management solution in the cloud, and Oracle's HCM core human resources and payroll capabilities. The integration will provide a simplified deployment and quicker time to value through deeper functionality across all HCM and workforce management functions and a more engaging user experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) 18 hr Human 140
News EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07) Mar 13 harley 182
News Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more... Mar '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15) Mar '17 DC Dave 12
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... Jan '17 Lobotomized TRUMP 69
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... Jan '17 Ainu 12
News Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder Dec '16 antimatter 1
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,780 • Total comments across all topics: 280,254,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC