Keller Rohrback L.L.P. Investigating Allegations that Wells Fargo...

Keller Rohrback L.L.P. is investigating claims that Wells Fargo's merchant services arm charged improper fees for its credit card-processing services. Merchant services firms, including Wells Fargo Merchant Services, L.L.C., provide credit card readers to businesses and charge fees for processing credit card transactions.

