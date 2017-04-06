Keller Rohrback L.L.P. Investigating Allegations that Wells Fargo...
Keller Rohrback L.L.P. is investigating claims that Wells Fargo's merchant services arm charged improper fees for its credit card-processing services. Merchant services firms, including Wells Fargo Merchant Services, L.L.C., provide credit card readers to businesses and charge fees for processing credit card transactions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Thu
|Human
|133
|EBay Launches Free Classified Ads Site 'Kijiji' (Jul '07)
|Mar 13
|harley
|182
|Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more...
|Mar 7
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Fired maquiladora workers denounce poor salaries (Dec '15)
|Mar '17
|DC Dave
|12
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan '17
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|69
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan '17
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec '16
|antimatter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC